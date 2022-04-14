1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, April 14th Moderate and pleasant breezes running large to the Northward and Westward. Latter part pleasant, in chase of a Suspicious looking Vessel. Lat. 24.59 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 78 Gallons, Remains on Board 3012 Gallons. Broached our bbl. Beef.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29. 50, thermometer 70, wind north northwest 2, clouds 3. Packing my books all day and got them nearly all in the boxes. H. Fleming employed in preparing tops for the boxes. Winer Bethel and Welch were in the room nearly all the morning. Philip Fontane sent me a memo of balance that he thinks the balance amount $1,914.55. I do not believe that to be a correct amount and must have the account in full it is all barred by the statute of limitations and I will have my own time to pay.
1932: Capt. Robert T. Menner, Commandant of the Seventh Naval District, died after an illness of two weeks. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
1941: Karl Tanzler a.k.a. Von Cosel, the man who had kept the remains of Elena Hoyos Mesa for seven years until discovered in October of 1940, left Key West for Zephyrhills. Hours after he left town the tomb, he had built for Elena in the Key West Cemetery was destroyed by a violent explosion.
1980: President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would accept up to 3,500 Cubans that were seeking asylum in the Peruvian Embassy in Havana.
1984: Two people were killed when a single engine plane crashed into a Seminary Street house shortly after taking off from Key West International Airport. The house suffered some damage from fire but no one inside was injured.
1989: Willie Ward retired after working for the Key West Citizen for 42 years.
1995: Former Monroe County Fine Arts Council leader Parvan Bakardjiev was indicted by a state grand jury for theft.