1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, Dec. 26. Saluted the Governor and Admiral each with 13 Guns which were both promptly returned — employed Watering, etc. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on Board 4317 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Over slept myself and did not walk. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 63, wind east northeast 2, clouds 6. Weather cold and raw. The children cheeks are getting red. Yesterday had a return of rheumatic pains in my right shoulder for which I took Rhus at night, this morning it is about the same but not very painful. Made out my accounts against the United States amounting to $125.00. In the afternoon walked down to the Fort and all over it, they are getting on finely.
1905: Dr. John B. Maloney was promoted chief surgeon for the Second Infantry Regiment, Florida National Guard.
1954: The 53-unit Southernmost Motel at the corner of Duval and South streets was under construction. The owners, Ben and Aron Mazur, planned to rent units by Jan. 1.
1966: The U.S. Navy reported that the military community in Key West was composed of 8,582 Navy, 663 Air Force, 570 Army, 37 Coast Guard, 1,180 military students, 1,294 civilian employees and 10,002 military dependents living in the area.
1972: Harry S Truman, 88, the 33rd President of the United States, died in Missouri. He had spent 11 working vacations at the Little White House in Key West.
1975: The Florida Statistical Abstract for 1975 showed, in 1974, Monroe County had the highest cost of living of any county in Florida. This was the first time that Monroe County surpassed Dade County as the most costly place to live in Florida.