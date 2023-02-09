Today in Keys History

The fire bell in the Key West Cemetery.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1829: A duel was fought between Charles E. Hawkins, of the Mexican Navy and William Allison McRea, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Four shots were exchanged. Hawkins was wounded in his wrist, and McRea was hit in his thigh. The cause of the duel was Hawkins had seen McRea leaving his wife’s bedroom via the window.

1923: U.S. Navy torpedo planes were practicing maneuvers at the entrance of the main ship channel 6 miles south of Key West. A torpedo had been lost there earlier in the week, and a reward of $20 was being offered for its return.