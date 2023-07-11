Today in Keys History

The Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. in the 1890s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1882: Pineapple growers in the Key Largo area shipped 360,000 pineapples in the year’s season.

1900: The Key West Library at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. had 1,600 volumes under librarian Sallie E. Roberts. The library was run by the Ladies Improvement Association.