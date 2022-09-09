Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 9th Moderate and pleasant breezes from the Eastward. Lat. 29.13 N. Long. 38.09 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3211 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions, 74 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1919: A major hurricane passed south of Key West on a west-northwest track. Gale/hurricane force winds lasted from 7 a.m. on Sept. 9 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, with the highest wind speed 110 mph. A barometer reading of 27.37 was recorded at the Dry Tortugas. The Category 4 storm caused more than $2 million in damages.
1946: In a special election, Louis Carbonell defeated William T. Doughtry for the city commission seat left vacant when Clarence Sweeting resigned.
1955: Capt. Fritz Gleam relieved Rear Adm. H.H. Henderson as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West. Admiral Henderson was still Commander Naval Base Key West.
1958: The winners in the Democratic primary were: Bernie C. Papy, state representative; Joe Allen, tax assessor; A. Maitland Adams, county commissioner; William R. Warren Jr., school board and Ruth Alice Campbell, school board. Papy with his re-election and the defeat of Elbert Stewart of Hendry County became the dean of the Florida House.
1964: The Beatles arrived at Key West International Airport at 4 in the morning and were greeted by a screaming mob of fans. The group had been scheduled to appear in Jacksonville, but Hurricane Dora forced them to Key West, where they spent two days at the Key Wester Motel on South Roosevelt.
1975: After a seven-month undercover investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration began making arrests in an investigation dubbed “Operation Conch.” Among the 18 people indicted by the statewide grand jury in Tallahassee were the city attorney and fire chief.