Today in Keys HIstory

Damage caused to the Monroe County Courthouse by a 1919 hurricane.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 9th Moderate and pleasant breezes from the Eastward. Lat. 29.13 N. Long. 38.09 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3211 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. Provisions, 74 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1919: A major hurricane passed south of Key West on a west-northwest track. Gale/hurricane force winds lasted from 7 a.m. on Sept. 9 to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, with the highest wind speed 110 mph. A barometer reading of 27.37 was recorded at the Dry Tortugas. The Category 4 storm caused more than $2 million in damages.