Today in Keys History

Aerial view of Long Point Key at Mile Marker 56.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1829: The four owners of the Island of Key West — John Simonton, Pardon Greene, John Whitehead and John Fleming — signed an agreement for the division of the island.

1916: Key West Mayor Jefferson B. Brown visited Tampa to meet with officials there and learn about their city sewer system. The visit was prompted by a movement in Key West to establish municipal sewers.