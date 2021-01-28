1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 70, wind north northeast 3, clouds 9. The wind went from southeast to northwest yesterday and about 7 p.m. quite a shower fell. Tried the case of Thomas Adams vs. the ship Ashburton and cargo which kept us in court until after 2 p.m. Walked about being fatigued with the trail.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, laid down until 7 o’clock, got up, dressed Lena and I had supper together, I was too sick to go to Corinne’s, much disappointed, wanted to go to German at La Brisa.
1912: The cornerstone for the new Sparks Chapel (Fleming Street Methodist Church) was laid by Bishop Candler. The following ministers took part in the program: E.A. Harrison, C.E. W. Dobbs, S.K. Darlington, C.T. Stout, L.F. Chapman, T. Sistrunk and W.B. Tresca, pastor of the church.
1953: Cuban President Fulgencio Batista sent his personnel envoy, Commander Mario Menendez, to Key West to aid in the gala celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuba’s Apostle of Freedom, Jose Marti.
1964: Fire Chief Charles Cremata retired after 27 years with the department.
1973: The Florida Keys Memorial Hospital on Stock Island was dedicated. State Treasurer and Insurance Commissioner Thomas O’Malley was the guest speaker.
1979: Writer and Key West resident Tennessee Williams and his friend, Datson Rader, were assaulted on Duval Street. Both men were punched but neither needed medical attention.
1983: Key West native Mitchell Wolfson, who found Wometco Enterprises in Miami, died at age 82. In addition to the Miami holdings, Wometco owned the Conch Train. Wolfson and his wife, Frances, saved the Audubon House from destruction and had it fully restored.
1985: Radio Marti began broadcasting from a transmitting tower at Marathon. The 14 hours of daily programming aimed at Castro’s Cuba originated in Washington, D.C.
1985: Mayor Richard Heyman and Jimmy Buffett cut the ribbon on Buffett’s new store at Land’s End Village.