1877: The following were winners in the city election: L.W. Bethel, mayor; Peter T. Knight, clerk; Richard C. Roberts, marshall; William D. Albury, tax collector; William Curry, treasurer; and commissioners Robert Gabriel, George D. Warren, Domingo Andre, Charles Curry, F.W. Roberts, John Long Jr., Samuel Filer, Jeremiah Fogarty and B.P. Baker.
1881: Dr. Robert J. Perry was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1891 to 1895, when the mayor was elected by the city commission.
1931: Frank Mastragani, “The Monkey Man” died at 75. One of the colorful characters of Key West for more than 50 years, he first arrived on the island with a hand organ and a monkey. He later had a fruit and vegetable store, first on Fleming Street then Duval Street.
1949: The Key West Latin American Chamber of Commerce was formed by 12 citizens of Key West who wanted better understanding and commerce with Cuba and other Latin American countries.
1949: Voters approved a $500,000 bond to improve the Monroe County School System.
1978: Federal Judge William O. Mehrtens ruled that the 11 stilt houses built in the shallow water to the west of Key West must be removed.
1987: A hurricane that was called “Feeble Floyd” passed over Key West, and the eye of the storm traveled the length of the Keys from west to east. The Category 1 storm left most of the Keys without electricity and cable TV but very little other damage.