Today in Keys History

Stilt houses west of Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1877: The following were winners in the city election: L.W. Bethel, mayor; Peter T. Knight, clerk; Richard C. Roberts, marshall; William D. Albury, tax collector; William Curry, treasurer; and commissioners Robert Gabriel, George D. Warren, Domingo Andre, Charles Curry, F.W. Roberts, John Long Jr., Samuel Filer, Jeremiah Fogarty and B.P. Baker.

1881: Dr. Robert J. Perry was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1891 to 1895, when the mayor was elected by the city commission.