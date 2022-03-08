1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, March 8th Pleasant breezes from the Eastward under moderate Sail. Hove Too for the Night in consequence of being near Abaco. Lat. 26.33 N. Long. 70.09 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4850 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 61 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 33/4 Gls. Molasses, 3 3/4 Gls. Rice, 3 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.39, thermometer 78.5, wind south 5, clouds 10. Commenced raining about 10 and rained for nearly two hours, when after a fresh squall from the south, the wind got to the southwest and west and cleared up. Toward night the wind was northwest 3.
1869: Dr. Samuel Mudd, who had been a prisoner at Fort Jefferson for his part in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, was pardoned and released.
1907: Sir William Gray Wilson, Governor of the Bahamas, arrived as the guest of Henry M. Flagler. The African Bahamians of Key West gave the governor a reception at the Good Samaritan Hall.
1903: J. Pierpont Morgan stopped in Key West after a visit to Havana.
1938: Charles R. Walgreen, owner of the Walgreens drug store chain, was in Key West on the 98-foot yacht Virago.
1948: Eduardo H. Gato Jr., son of the founder of the E.H. Gato Cigar Company, died at 73, at the Key West Municipal Hospital.
1949: President Harry S Truman left for a day trip to Rollins College in Winter Park, where he received a Doctor of Humanitarians degree.