1831: The new Collector of Customs, William A. Whitehead arrived on the schooner Evan T. Ellicott, 58 days from Baltimore.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire the wind having got to the northwest in the night. The steamer Isabel bot in about 2 and reports a large English ship laden with cotton ashore at Caesars Creek. She had been ashore three days and is bilged. No wrecker had been to her. All the vessels in port started for her. At sunrise went down to the post office and got letters and papers. Read papers.
1912: Henry Flagler arrived on the first train from the mainland to Key West, officially opening the Overseas Extension of the Florida East Coast Railroad. Flagler was welcomed to Key West by Mayor J.N. Fogarty, distinguished guests and probably the largest crowd ever gathered in Key West. George W. Allen presented Flagler with two large silver medallions from the citizens of Key West.
1926: The La Concha Hotel was formally opened to the public. The San Sebastian Troubadours entertained the 175 Key Westers who dined on the hotel’s terrace.
1948: William Demeritt died at 68. He had served as Superintendent of the Seventh Lighthouse District from 1913 until it became part of the U.S. Coast Guard, in which he served as a captain until he retired. He was mayor of Key West from 1945 to 1947.
1954: Movie star Rita Hayworth and her husband, Dick Haymes, arrived for an indefinite stay at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1957: The Florida Sheriff’s Association met at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1957: Baseball great Ted Williams, fishing with guide Jimmie Albright, had a fishing duel in the Florida Keys with pro golfer Sam Snead, fishing with guide Cecil Keith. Williams won with two bonefish to Snead’s one.
1976: Supervisor of Elections William Billy Freeman announced that the ballot in the presidential preference primary would be in both Spanish and English. Monroe County became one of seven Florida counties to fall under the Voting Rights Act, passed by Congress in 1975.