1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light breezes from the West by the Wind on the Starboard Tack. Owing to the Lightness of the Wind the Cutter seen yesterday was still near and as the Wind at 4 p.m. was very light, I sent a boat on board of her for information but could only learn that the Sloop belonged to Sierra Leone and was bound to Cape Mount on a Trading Voyage. At 5 p.m. discovered two Sail on the Lee Bow, kept away a little for the purpose of reconnoitering, and soon made them out to be a Ship and Brig steering to the Northward and Eastward. As they appeared to be British Cruisers from their manner of sailing, and it being nearly dark, I did not attempt to chase them especially as the chase would carry me so much out of my Track, and I knew very well no suspicious Vessel would be steering to the Northward and Eastward. Lat. 7.40 Long. [not given]. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4526 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 68 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour, 14 lbs. Raisins, 3 3/4 Gall. Whiskey, Broached one bbl. of Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 84, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Today brings the election for Electors of President. I voted the Democratic Ticket, in other words voted against Fremont. There was 164 Democrat majority.
1864: Henry Hamilton and Darius Stokes, members of the 2nd U.S. Colored Troops, were executed, probably by a firing squad, for mutiny that occurred in Mississippi in December 1863.
1930: The following officials were elected: William V. Albury, state representative; Arthur Gomez, state senator and Ross C. Sawyer, clerk of court. The county commission winners were Wm. R. Porter, Norberg Thompson, Carl Bervaldi, Roy S. Fulford and Braxton R. Warren. Clarence H. Pierce, Allan B. Cleare and Millard B. Gibson were re-elected to the board of education.
1947: In the city election, A. Maitland Adams and Louis Carbonell were elected to four-year terms as commissioners and Fred J. Dion was elected to a two-year term. Adams, as the commissioner with the highest vote total, was elected mayor by the commission.
1959: Charles Thompson was manager of Thompson Hardware store at 930 Caroline St.
1974: The City Commission passed two ordinances that prohibited high-rise buildings in Key West.
1975: In the city election, Ralph Arnold was elected to the City Commission and Gayle Swofford, A.J. “Fito” Lasters and Louis Carbonell were elected to the utility board. Municipal Judge Hugh Papy was re-elected.
1986: In the general elections, Jerry Hernandez, Mike Puto and Gene Lytton were elected to the County Commission. Mary Brown was elected Supervisor of Elections, the office to which she was appointed after the death of her husband and former supervisor, Bobby Brown.