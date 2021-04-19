1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 81, wind east by south 2, clouds 9. Tried the case of Winthrup Sawyer vs. ship James Guthrie and cargo. Filed my claim for Lt. Gravin. P.m. siesta. Walked to South Beach and home by the Fort with Matilda and children.
1893: The following physicians were listed in the Key West Directory: J.R. de Armona, 608 Duval; J.G. Barnet, 223 Simonton; P. Burgos, 501 Simonton; Arturo Castillo, 523 Bahama; John M. Eager, Marine Hospital; Manuel Echeverris, 416 Whitehead; J.V. Harris, 629 Southard; L.W. Livingston, 919 Thomas; J.B. Maloney, 730 Eaton; R.D. Murray, Marine Hospital; E.M. Palma, 1208 Duval; A.L. Pendleton, 401 Elizabeth; J.W.V.R. Plummer, 504 Simonton; J.Y. Porter, 426 Caroline and C.B. Sweeting, 420 Duval.
1917: Fire destroyed 18 houses known as the Murray Property at the corner of United and Thomas streets.
1955: Dorothy Raymer returned to The Key West Citizen as society editor. She previously held the post from 1951 to 1952.
1961: Dr. J.L. Lester Jr. announced that three doctors had joined him in his clinic and the name would be changed to the Southern Medical Group. The clinic had 24-hour emergency medical service with an answering service. Joining Dr. Lester were Drs. Philip Dobert, Walter McCook and William Smith. Dr. Floyd Hendrickson, a semi-retired surgeon, worked with the clinic in the winter months.
1982: The roadblock, established by the U.S. Board Patrol to check the citizenship of everyone leaving Monroe County, continued despite efforts by locals to have it removed.
1990: French President Francois Mitterand and President George H.W. Bush met at Ocean Reef on Key Largo. They proposed that the 16 NATO allies hold a summit to discuss the changing face of Europe.