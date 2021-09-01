1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with cloudy unpleasant weather. Altho’ I am positive of having passed near Pico, we have not seen it owing to the dark clouds which overhang the Island. I therefore hauled up for St. Mary’s. During the night the weather was more favorable tho’ the wind has blown with considerable violence. At 1/2 past 9 a.m. made the Island of St. Mary’s bearing Compass S.E. by E. distant by computation 13 Leagues. Notwithstanding my large allowance for an Easterly Current, the Schooner is at least 50 miles to the East of my reckoning and a much greater distance to the East of the reckoning of most of the Officers. At Meridian we were abreast of the Town of St. Mary’s which could be distinctly seen from the Deck. I do not think I should again make these Islands in a passage to Madeira, the unpleasant and boisterous weather a Vessel invariably encounters in their neighborhood and the Circuity of the route is in my judgment a sufficient reason to make a direct course. Lat. 36.51 Long. St. Mary’s. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 3262 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions, 154 lbs. Bread, 59 lbs. Pork, 4 gls. Whisky, 3 1/2 gls. Beans, 3 1/2 gls. Vinegar
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and walked above the Barracks, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.62.5, thermometer 87, wind east southeast 2, clouds 2 with haze. Went down to Bowne and Curry’s wharf where a quantity of goods were sold by the Marshal. They bought very high prices and I bought nothing in the afternoon. Fernando Moreno brought Captain Baldwin of the ship Isaac Allerton to my office and recommended him to employ me which he did at Moreno’s request although he had partly promised Ossian B. Hart, who had been recommended by Captain Post and who asked him for the business. I drew up a libel for restitution which was signed by Captain Baldwin and myself and I gave it to Moreno to give to the clerk and got an order of sale so as to cover the sales made this morning. About 5 took my gun and walked out to the Fort Pond and shot a few Tringas and three bats, but got only one. There were very few out though last night there were a great many.
1862: Yellow fever raged during the month, killing 20 members of the 90th New York Regiment, and another 27 men died in the Marine Hospital.
1959: The County Commission voted to ask the State Road Department to allocate $25,000 for a survey to determine the feasibility of the construction of a highway from Big Pine Key to Cape Sable on the southwest coast of Florida.
1976: President Gerald Ford signed papers transferring Fort Zachary Taylor to the State of Florida.