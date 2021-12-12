1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, Dec. 12. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water [not given] Gallons, remains on board [not given] Gallons, 74 lbs. Bread, 64 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 5 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. Pork. Lat. Long. [not given].
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 having been kept awake by Lucia until after 10. She cried for an hour and as soon the body was enveloped in a wet bandage she became quiet and slept all night, better than usual. Bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.65, thermometer 80, wind east northeast 2, clouds 4. Received of J.B. Browne fee in the case of the ship Don Juan amounting to $210.00 and proctor’s fee $20.00, total $230.00. And paid L.M. Shafer his bill of $106.39. On the way home stopped at the Engineer Office to see Major John Sanders and walked with him up to the Garrison and called in to see Colonel John H. Winder. One of the men died last night and one is now dying, they are old drunkards but Dr. Richard F. Simpson says that they have the yellow fever.
1893: Trinity Presbyterian Church was founded by Reverend George Lester as the Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church. The ministers for the church came from the Bahamas but during the depression, this stopped and on May 12, 1931 the church changed to Trinity Presbyterian.
1904: The Navy’s wireless telegraph was being built on the Naval Station by the DeForest Company.
1940: The Fleet Sonar School was established at the Naval Station. This school would play an important part in training sonar operators to man the ships that defeated the German U-boats in World War Two. After the war the school would train thousands of U.S. and allied Navies students until the early 1970s. The school would also be visited by the senior U.S. and foreign military officers.