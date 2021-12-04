1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Steady Trade Winds, standing to the Westward. Lat. 15.06 Long. 64.54. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 1347 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 75 lbs. Beef, 6 lbs. Butter, 37 lbs. Bread, 4 3/4 Gls. Whiskey. Broached one bbl. Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 81, wind east southeast 1, clouds 7. Mr. Charles Wells bought me $504.86 which with $40.00 for the barometer makes $544.86 for my fee in the bark Emigrant. Went up to the Court House and there being but little business the jury was dismissed and court adjourned. In the afternoon went to the Barracks with Mrs. Tift and Matilda and called on Colonel John H. Winder and Dr. Richard F. Simpson’s Family.
1854: John W. Porter was re-elected mayor of Key West.
1900: The sponge fleet arrived and reported good trips, with shares from $85 to 135. The market was lively and the prices given were good. Some of the vessels sold at Tarpon Springs, while others brought the catch to Key West.
1926: Eduardo H. Gato, Key West’s leading cigar manufacturer, died in Havana. He was born in Santiago de las Vegas, Cuba, in 1847 and came to Key West in 1874. His factory at its peak employed 500 workers. His last factory on Simonton Street is now used as offices for Monroe County government.
1932: John W. Atkins, 75, died in Homestead. He had worked for Western Union Telegraph Company for more than 30 years and, before he retired, was the resident manager of the Key West Office. He was widely known as a naturalist and had one of the finest collections of tropical fishes and birds in the country. He was also an accomplished taxidermist.