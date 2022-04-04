1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Thursday, April 4th At Day Light unmoored and got under way with the following Vessels under Convoy. Ship Minerva Capt. Eames bound to Hamburg, Brig Lucy Ann Capt. Davis bound to New York, Brig Betsey Capt. Walls bound to Boston, Brig Mentor Capt. Stephens bound to Philadelphia, Brig Argo Capt. Howe bound to Portland, Brig Cablo S See Cente Capt. Jackson bound to New York, Brig Orion C Capt. Crawford bound to New York, Brig James S Coulter Capt. Hills bound to Philadelphia, Schooner Cuba Capt. Barnes bound to Boston, Schooner Shiboleth Capt. Wade bound to New York, Danish Ship Sophia Capt. Dorman bound to Amsterdam, Danish Schooner Vergelta Cafit Capt. Jacobs bound to Amsterdam. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 135 Gallons, Remains on Board 3595 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer, 29.49, thermometer 74, wind northeast .05, clouds 2 with haze. Anderson killed the calf and sold it, it weighed about 75 pounds and sold after paying Anderson $1.80 for his work and what we sent to Alexander Patterson and kept ourselves for $11.55. Matilda went up to the Salt Pond with Mrs. Tift and the ladies from Mr. Herricks and I went to Stephen Mallory’s and sat till 10. Matilda got home at 12. Mosquitoes are numerous.
1836: Feilding A. Browne was elected mayor of Key West.
1927: The founder of the Rotary Club International, Paul P. Harris, was welcomed to Key West at reception at the home of Key West Rotary President Andrew R. Miller.
1934: Sam E. Harris was named Postmaster of Key West.
1938: Gene Tunney, heavyweight boxing champion, visited the city from his winter home at Hobo Sound.
1939: Sponge fishermen reported that a mysterious blight had attacked the sponges which disintegrate when touched by the hook.
1961: The Cable Schooner Western Union arrived in port after being stopped in international water by two armed Cuban Gunboats.
1964: The Flagler Avenue Branch Post Office was dedicated. Congressman Dante B. Fascell was the main speaker.
1967: Rear Adm. Frederick J. Bush relived Rear Adm. Thomas A. Christopher as Commander Key West Forces, Commander Naval Base and Commander Fleet Air Wing.
1980: The Cuban Government removed the guards from the Peruvian Embassy in Havana and allowed anyone seeking asylum to enter the compound. This was the first event that led to the Mariel Boat Lift.
1983: Movie star Gloria Swanson died at 84 in New York City. As an 11-year-old Army dependent, she made her first appearance on the stage at the Odd Fellows Hall in Key West, where she sang “As the World Rolls On.”