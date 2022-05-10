1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, May 10th At Day Light discovered a Sail to Leeward standing large to the Northward, kept away in chase but the wind being extremely light found that we gained but little on her, hoisted our colours and fired a gun, which she answered by firing a gun and hoisting Spanish Colours; being convinced that she was a Spanish Vessel, I gave up the chase, as from the lightness of the wind, I would not have overtaken her for some time. Lat. 25.56 N. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons. Remains on Board 4454 Gallons.
1925:William Randolph Hearst was in Key West on his yacht Oneida. His two sons, William Jr. and Jack, and a party of friends were on board.
1938: A tornado with winds estimated to 100 mph hit Pirates Cove Fishing Camp on Sugarloaf Key. A car was twisted around and thrown off the road and one small building at the camp was destroyed.
1957: Capt. Tommy Lones of the fishing boat Gulfstream brought in a catch of 19 jewfish that weighted over 5,000 pounds.
1982: A study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform reported that the 1980 Mariel boatlift cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion and demonstrated the need for stringent immigration laws.
1984: Telly Otto “Toby” Bruce died at 73. He first came to Key West in 1935 at the invitation of his friend, novelist Ernest Hemingway.
1985: The Monroe County Commission approved the plan to four-lane the 7-mile stretch of U.S. 1 in Marathon.
1999: Key West author and songwriter, Shel Silverstein died at his home of a massive heart attack. He was 68.