1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, May 21st At 12:30 Boarded the American Brig Aurilla Howland, 19 days from Baltimore bound to New Orleans, had been robbed off Cay Sal by pirates, Passengers and Crew treated with great barbarity
1850: The steamer Creole, carrying Gen. Narciso Lopez and his rebel army fleeing the failed invasion of Spanish Cuba, enter the port of Key West. The Creole enters port only minutes in front of the Spanish warship Pizarro, who had been chasing her since the invasion. The Creole, at the dock, raised the American flag and the Pizarro left without firing.
1911: Norberg Thompson began work on a building on Caroline Street to be used for the manufacture of cigar boxes. The boxes were used by the local cigar factories.
1929: The 56th annual Great Sun Council of the Improved Order of Red Men and Degree of Pocahontas opened at the Strand Theater, with officials and delegates from all parts of the state.
1960: Bobby Harris, Key West High School track team, won the first State of Florida High School Pentathlon Championship at a meet in Fort Lauderdale.
1966: The Lighthouse Museum opened in the former lighthouse keeper’s quarters. The museum, operated by the Key West Art & Historical Society, featured the military history of the island.
1980: The “Freedom Flotilla” continued to bring in Cuban refugees from the Port of Mariel. A total of 67,055 refugees had been brought in aboard 1,170 boats of all sizes.
1986: Former Key West Fire Department Chief Joseph “Bum” Farto, who disappeared in February 1976 after he was convicted in a drug case, was declared legally dead in Circuit Court.
1995: Three persons were killed when a speed boat rammed a dock near Plantation Key.