1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Jan. 10 Fresh Variable Winds making the best of our way to the Northward and Eastward. Lat. No Obs. Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 4225 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 50 lbs. Bread, 74 lbs. Beef,3 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked the piazza. The babe is much better but her mouth is so sore that she cannot eat. Hatty much better but gave her four globs of Bell. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 72, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. Wrote to Solicitor of the Treasury saying that upon further consideration I thought that it was best not to prosecute Captain J.M. Merrill of the ship Lady Arbella as he has nothing out of which the fine can be made and he cannot be imprisoned. The steamer Isabel got in about the usual time. The Babe went to see the doctor who ordered one dose of Briony. I went to see him after tea. Lucia than had no fever and he advised sulphur and compresses about chest and throat which was done. About midnight she had considerable fever and I gave her one dose of Bell and two of Acon and the fever left her before day.
1861: The State of Florida seceded from the Union, but Key West remained loyal to the Union — the only Southern city to remain in the U.S. during the Civil War.
1917: George W. Nichols, senior partner of the Nichols Cigar Factory, died in New York at 88.
1935: Surgeon R.W. Hart, United States Public Health Service, in charge of the Marine Hospital, Key West retired.
1957: Rear Adm. Francis D. McCorkle relieved Rear Adm. James H. Ward as Commander Key West Naval Base and Key West Forces.
1957: Former President Herbert Hoover came to Key West aboard the 98-foot yacht Genie. An annual visitor to the Key Largo Anglers Club, Hoover and his party decided to try fishing in Marathon and Key West.
1958: Baseball great Ted Williams filed a declaration of domicile at the Clerk of Court listing his address as Islamorada.
1969: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Thomas L. (Tennessee) Williams became a communicant of the Roman Catholic Church when he was baptized at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.