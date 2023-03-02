Today in Keys History

The swing section of the Seven-Mile Railroad Bridge.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1906: A group of young men speared an 8-foot, 800-pound sea lion in Jewfish Channel. The seal initially towed their boat as it tried to get away, but it soon angered and turned on the men, so they killed it. They towed the creature to Key West and put it on exhibition on Front Street, charging an admission of 10 cents to see it.

1911: The Key West City Directory listed 30 cigar manufacturers.