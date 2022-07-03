1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, July 3 At 1 P.M. being off Point Escondido, I determined to examine it myself, and for that purpose took 20 Officers and men on board the Bandara and stood in for the Mouth of the River as the Bandara could not very well cross the Bar, I anchored her outside and ascended the River about 2 miles with the Boats, but I could discover nothing, and after getting underway again, Stood away for Port Canasi, into this harbour I took the Schooner. But on landing at a small Village at the Head of the Harbour, I could gain no further intelligence than that a Small Piratical Schooner had a few nights before entered the harbour and robbed a Drogger lying at the Wharf, but for all their apparent honesty, I strongly suspected them as accomplices in the robbery of the American Sloop.
North Coast of Cuba from Point Yacos to Cape Antonio. After passing Point Yacos the first Harbour of any importance is Matanzas which is so well known that any remarks of mine would be Superfluous, between Matanzas and Havanna the Coast is bold Too with the exception of a Small Reef that extends about 2 miles to the Westward of a Small Inlet called Roubicon. The other Harbours between Matanzas and Havanna are the following: commencing to the Eastward the first is Port Escondido, a River the mouth of which is so completely hidden that it cannot be discovered until you approach within a few yards of its entrance on the Point of this River, there is but 9 feet water but 2 Fathoms can be carried at considerable distance into the Country, the water is fresh but rather muddy, this is an admirable resort for Pirates, the River is bounded on both Sides by Steep declivitous Banks covered with Dwarf Trees and the Surrounding Country appears (so as far as our observations extended) uncultivated. Point Canasi — is a small Port into which a Vessel may carry 8 feet water. It is a Port of Shipping for the produce of neighbouring Plantations but from its exposed Situations, has never been considered a Safe resort even for Droggers except those that can make fast to one of the Wharfs of which there are two or three.
1823: Monroe County, the sixth county in Florida, was established by an act of the territorial Legislature and signed by Gov. William P. Duval.
1889: L.W. Bethel was elected city attorney by the city commission.
1897: The First National Bank building, at the corner of Duval and Front streets, was completed at a cost of $14,380.35.
1904: Mrs. Clarence K. Till, widow of Officer Till, was presented with a deed to a house and lot bought by the citizens of Key West. Key West Police Office Till was killed in the line of duty.
1954: Harold Laubbdchen, manager of the Key West Chamber of Commerce, announced Key West, for the first time, had an advertisement on a nationwide radio program. The spot was in a show “Florida Calling” on the Mutual network. The spot was on five days a week for two months and cost $1,000.
1954: The Howard Johnson Restaurant on North Roosevelt opened.