1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Squally weather with occasional showers of Rain, looking out for Jamaica which we discovered at 7:30 p.m. and after standing well in with Port Morant, Hove Too for the Night. At Day Light bore away for Port Royal, at 10:30 received a Pilot on board and made all sail for our Anchorage. Lat. 17.46 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 934 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 25 lbs. Bread, 35 lbs. Flour, 75 lbs. Beef, 16 lbs. Raisins, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 70, wind northeast 3, clouds 5. I wore a tick coat and perspired profusely, when I awoke had a rheumatic pain in the right shoulder from the cold courtroom yesterday. Took Aconite at 7. Lucia better but her eyes look bad, she has the same fever that Annie had direct Arsenicum every two hours. She was awake a good deal of last night. Read papers. Wind hauled gradually to the east northeast and blew fresh.1862: In Key West, Rear Adm. Bailey relieved Rear Adm. Lardner as Commander East Gulf Blocking Squadron.
1867: Former president of the Southern Confederacy Jefferson Davis stopped in Key West on his way to Havana, Cuba, where he was going for his health.
1930: The Hydenoil Products Company on Big Pine Key reported that one of its boats brought in a mackerel shark that was 14 1/2 feet in length and 10 feet in circumference, with a weight of 1,752 pounds. The company had seven boats in service and, on Dec. 8, brought in 111 sharks averaging a little over 300 pounds each. The shark’s skin was used for leather, the liver was processed for the oil and the fins were sold for soup.