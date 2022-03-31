1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, March 31. Pleasant breezes from the Eastward, spoke a Spanish Sloop 2 days from Havanna bound to Mantanzas. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4350 Gallons
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 75, wind north northeast 4, clouds 3 with haze. Yesterday afternoon the weather was thick and smokey. About 9 left the wharf in the schooner Dart for Sand Key with a large party on board, after getting half way down the sea was so rough that the ladies were all getting seasick and we turned back and ran up to Fleming Key and anchored in smooth water where we got dinner and got back about 3 p.m. having spent a pleasant day.
1898: Five bodies from the Battleship Maine were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1944: Hollon R. Bervaldi was named Postmaster of Key West.
1952: The skeleton remains of Lelanette Roberts, long missing Key West beauty, were found on Saddle Bunch Key. Roberts vanished without a trace on Aug. 7, 1949.
1971: Racial unrest over the arrest of a 15-year-old led to two buildings being firebombed. The Benitez Grocery at Simonton Street was damaged by a firebomb that may have been a decoy for the attack on Pardon’s Grocery at 800 Whitehead St., which was destroyed by fire.