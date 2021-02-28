1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and called Charles Tift and Major William Fraser. We got off in the schooner Dart with two small boats on deck and the sail boat in tow about 6 a.m. The company consists of Captain N. Palmer and his nephew Richard Palmer, Captain Stone, Mr. E. Mowry, Major Fraser, Mr. Foster, Turner Patterson, Alexander Patterson, Fleiding Patterson, Charles Tift and William Wall with a cook and a Stewart and boat keeper. The wind was very light nearly calm and we got down about 3 p.m. and went off and caught some fish for supper. Slept on deck.
Hackley diary for Feb. 29, 1856: Turned out about 5 and ashore on the flats shooting saw but four small birds and they were all very shy, the weather being too warm. Went on board about 9 and got breakfast and divided into three parties. Captain Palmer and Alexander Patterson went after Cormorants and I went fishing, could not find good bottom and caught but three fish. All hands aboard by 3 and got underway for home. On the way caught eight Kingfish. Got home about 8 p.m.- having had a very pleasant trip thought not very successful as to game.
1935: The Key West Art Gallery opened in the Carolina Lowe house on Duval Street.
1953: The Islander, Monroe County’s first modern drive-in theater, opened for business on Stock Island. It had the largest screen in the state. The featured film was “The Cimarron Kid,” starring Audie Murphy and Yvette Dugay. The theater had space for 600 cars with about 2,000 patrons.
1963: Rear Adm. R.Y. McElroy, Commander of Key West Forces, was presented the Legion of Merit for his meritorious performance of duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
1964: Arthur Godfrey, TV and radio star, was guest of John and Mary Spottswood.
1983: St. Mary Immaculate High School was threatened with closing unless funds demanded by the archbishop as a show of good faith by the community could be raised.
1995: The Secretary of Defense announced that the Naval Air Station would be changed to a Naval Air Facility but would lose only 19 military personnel and one civilian employee.
1996: The Key West High School baseball team was rated No. 1 in the country by USA Today.