1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, July 2 At 4 p.m. being off the River, sent the Cutter in to reconnoiter. She returned at Sun Set without any intelligence. Bore away to the Westward. We have Boarded a good many small Vessels of late, chiefly Droggers, but as they furnish no intelligence of importance, I do not mark them in my Journal. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 97 Gallons, Remains on Board 4912 Gallons.
1884: The plant on Emma Street for manufacturing gas from coal for home and street lighting was completed.
1938: The grand opening of the new Overseas Highway was held on the Bahia Honda Bridge. The new highway used some of the old railroad bridges to eliminate the auto ferries.
1942: The merchant vessel Edward Luckenbach was sunk when it strayed in the U.S. Navy minefield north of Key West. The Luckenbach was sailing from Kingston, Jamaica for New Orleans with a cargo of tungsten, zinc, antimony and tin. One man was killed in the accident.
1961: Novelist and former Key West resident Ernest Hemingway died of a self-inflicted gunshot at his home in Sun Valley, Idaho.
1969: The new Card Sound Bridge was opened. The bridge was built with $2.1 million in bond money to be repaid with tolls.
1980: Rear Adm. Roger B. Nickerson, U.S. Navy retired, died at 78. He had been a resident of Key West since he retired in 1955. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1925 and was decorated for his combat service in World War II.
1985: The queen conch (Strombus gigas), the symbol of the Florida Keys, was declared an endangered species.