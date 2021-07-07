1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 87, wind south southwest 2, clouds 3. The steamer Isabel got in last night and I received a letter from Sam Butler saying that Pene and family were going to spend the summer north. A letter from Byrd that Lucy had a fine boy on the 26th of June. A letter from Mother and my quarterly salary. Matilda got a letter from Fielding Patterson. I also got a letter from P. Williams informing me that J.P. Smith’s claim for bounty land on the grounds that the law does not provide for pilots. Senator Stephen Mallory sent me a map of Central America. William F. Phillips sent me a copy of the bond of Andrew J. Priest of Flemington Marion County (P. Masters) for collection. Reenclosed it to him in a letter stating that Marion County is in the Northern District. Answered the Treasures letter. The steamer Florida lay at anchor all night outside of the Northwest Bar and got to the wharf about 7 a.m. Charles Tift and children came in her. Ossin B. Hart served me with a copy of the amended answer in the case of the Ogden et al vs. David and Geiger. Captain Benner and Clara Cussans spent the evening with us.
1892: Jose Marti arrived in Key West for his second visit to the Cuban community of the island.
1929: The first issue of the Key West Sunday Star was published by Monroe County Printing Company. The subscription was $2 per year.
1942: The merchant vessel Umtata was sunk near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse by the German submarine U-571.
1953: Key West City Commission passed an ordinance granting a franchise for television cable operation to John M. Spottswood.
1962: Four painted wood-carvings by Key West artist Mario Sanchez were used in the movie “That Touch of Mink.” The four carvings were bought by actor Cary Grant when he was in Key West filming “Operation Petticoat.”
1978: Longtime Upper Keys political leader Harry Harris died in Miami at 74. He served on the Monroe County Commission from 1942 to 1976.