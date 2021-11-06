1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Wind still Light from the West, steering to the Eastward for the Island of Sherbro. Lat. [unreadable]. On the Sick List 6, Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4362 Gallons. Exp. Provisions. 54 lbs. Beef. 150 lbs. Bread, 3 1/2 lbs. Butter, 4 Gall. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 and did not walk as the wind is blowing fresh and hurts my eyes. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.58 thermometer 80, wind east southeast 5, clouds 8. Dan had quite a high fever yesterday. Aconite has reduced it so that he without the fever this morning. Drew up an answer in the case of the ship Isaac Allerton this morning. The steamer Isabel got in about 8 p.m. and I went down and got my letters one from Mother, one from the Treasurer enclosing warrant for $100.00 for fees in the first half of 1856, one sewing machine and one from Electric Machine magazine. Robert Campbell, William Randolph and wife, Mary Fontane, Winer Bethel and Family, the Minister & family and General Harney came in the Isabel. The Judge did not come Hiram Benner also came.1900: In the election, W. Hunt Harris was elected to the state Senate from Monroe and Lee counties and Joseph Y. Porter and E.W. Russell were elected to the Florida House of Representative from Monroe County.
1934: The following were the winners in the general elections: Arthur Gomez, state senator; Bernie C. Papy, state representative and county commissioners Wm. R. Porter, Braxton B. Warren, Carl Bervaldi, Norberg Thompson and Nathan C. Niles. Clarence H. Pierce, Allan B. Cleare and Ralph Johnson were elected to the school board.
1945: In the city commission election, William Demeritt had the highest vote total and thereby was elected mayor. The other commissioners elected were John Carbonell, Hunter C. Harden, W.C. Sweeting and Albert B. Cooper.
1961: Ground was broken for a new city hall on Angela Street, at the corner of Simonton Street.
1966: The Islamorada Branch of the Monroe County Library was officially opened.
1973: In the city election, Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy was re-elected and Dennis Wardlow was elected to the commission.
1976: Ralph Arnold was the winner in the Group 5 City Commission race over Lang Milian. The race was not decided until the absentee ballots were counted.
1979: City Commissioner Mary Graham was re-elected.
1984: William A. Freeman Jr. was re-elected to a third term as Monroe County Sheriff. Also elected were Bobby Brown as Supervisor of Elections and John Stormont to the County Commission.