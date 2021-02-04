1833: The territorial council issued a charter for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the first religious organization on the island.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and found it too wet to walk, a great deal of rain having fallen during the night and too much wind to bathe. Tried to make a fire but the eddy wind blew down the pipe and the fire would not burn. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 65, wind northwest 7, clouds 10. The Steamer Florida got in about 9. The USS Fulton at anchor inside the Northwest Bar. About 12 the pilot boat Florida got in from the bark Balaclava loaded with cotton and about 4 the bark got in accompanied by the schooner Libby Sheppard with part of a load of cotton. Afternoon cold and raw. Wind northwest fresh.
1941: In a special election, the freeholders of the county voted 493-12 to approve a bond of $40,000 to build a county airport at Boca Chica. Only 90 eligible voters failed to appear at the polls.
1949: Fire destroyed the Thompson Ice Plant on Caroline Street.
1953: Dr. E.R. Basso celebrated his 85th birthday and retired from active practice after 60 years of service in Key West. He graduated from the University of Barcelona with a degree in medicine in 1893.
1954: The U.S. Navy’s two smallest submarines, the USS Mackerel (SST-1) and USS Marlin (SST-2), were assigned to Key West. The 250-ton submarines were used for training anti-submarine warfare to surface ships and aircraft.
1961: Ground-breaking for the new building for St. James Baptist Church was held at the corner of Olivia Street and Terry Lane. The first church was built in 1876 and rebuilt in 1913.
1999: The jury recommended the death sentence for Thomas M. Overton, who was found guilty in the murder the MacIvor family in August 1991.