1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went round by Alexander Patterson’s and took all the children and Matilda leaving the baby with Sister and went down to Bowne and Curry’s to see the ship S.R. Mallory launched. As we were going up into the cupola the ship started unexpectedly about 6:20 and going about her length stopped, from what causes I know not. We then returned home for breakfast. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 86, nearly calm, clouds 3 with haze. Tried the case of John W. Roberts vs. The ship Maid of Orleans, William Hull Master, respondent.
1887: Two new cases of yellow fever were reported in the last 24 hours with one death. There has been 242 cases since the epidemic began with 47 deaths.
1945: Key West greeted the news the war had ended by throngs parading on Duval Street. The Navy Yard announced the news with 10 long blasts on the siren and all the ships in the harbor sounded their whistles. As had been planned, all bar and clubs in the city and on the bases were closed.
1947: City Commissioner John Carbonnell led a large delegation from Key West that attended the ceremony when Havana Mayor Nicolas Castellanos Rivero changed the name of San Francisco Plaza in Havana to Key West Plaza.
1976: Edward B. Hart became Postmaster of Key West, replacing Clyde Stickney, who retired after 21 years of service.
1988: Pritam Singh held a ground-breaking ceremony to begin his construction on the Truman Annex.