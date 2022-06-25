1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, June 25th Commences clear and pleasant, wind fresh from the Eastward. Standing in for the Land under close reefed Top Sail, Main Sail, Jib and Fore Sail with the Bonnet off, heavy Swells and a Strong current from the Eastward, Point Yacos bearing S.E. by E. From 6 to 8 fresh Gales and cloudy, at 6:40 Tacked to the Northward, reefed the Main Sail and took the Bounce off the Jib, at 7 Point Yacos bore S.S.E., two Keys in Sight, one bearing S.E., the other East distant 6 miles, at 7:30 took in the Fore Top Sail. From 8 to Midnight fresh breezes and clear weather, at midnight bore to the Southward and Eastward. From 12 to 4 A.M. weather the same, at 3 bore to the Northward and Eastward. From 4 to 8 brisk breezes and flying clouds, at 5:20 bore to the Southward, put the Bonnet on the Jib. From 8 to Meridian fresh breezes and clear pleasant weather. Point Yacos bearing S. by W., distant 8 or 9 Leagues, at 8:30 turned the reef out of the Main Sail, and set the close reefed Fore Top Sail, a Strange Sail to the windward Standing before the wind, at 9 Hove Too, at 9:15 the Strange Sail hoisted American Colours, at 9:30 Boarded her. She proved to be the American Schooner Louise, Henry Dickinson (Master), from Charleston bound to New Orleans, out 15 days, all well; at 9:45 bore up and made all sail by the wind, discovered 3 Schooners and 5 Boats in shore, made our number, fired a Gun and Hoisted our Colours, made them out to be our Boats returning from the Expedition, Tacked to the Northward and Eastward, Hove Too with the Top Sail to the Mast for them, Point Yacos bearing S. by W., distant 3 or 4 Leagues.
1914: The Key West Harbor Master was J.R. Curry Sr. The Board of Pilot Commissioners (appointed by the governor) were G.A.T. Roberts, president, W.D. Cash, vice president, C.C. Curtis, secretary-treasurer, C.H.J. Roberts, member, and C.L. Roberts, member.
1965: Townsend Morgan, 81, died in Englewood, Florida. During the Great Depression, he was one of the artists send to Key West by the WPA. He became the first director of the Key West Art Center.
1976: The Bicentennial musical “Cayo Huseo ‘76” opened at the Waterfront Playhouse. The musical, which gave a colorful history of the island, was written by Jim Russell with historic research by Betty Bruce and Peggy Murphree.
1982: The last Navy C-121 Super Constellation left Naval Air Station Key West on its final flight to the Air and Missile Museum in Florence, South Carolina.
1982: Father Joseph F. Beaver, “Key West People’s Priest,” died in New Orleans at 64. A Jesuit priest, he was born in Key West and served nine years as parish priest in his native city.
1991: Bobby Marion Francis was executed in the Florida State Prison at Starke for the Aug. 17, 1975 murder of Titus Walters in Key West.