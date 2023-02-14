1823: Capt. Daniel Patterson of the US Navy arrived at Key West to begin a formal survey of the island and its harbor Patterson was sent by Navy Secretary Smith Thompson to ascertain if the place was suitable for a naval depot or port of commerce.
1841: The schooner January of Kingston, Massachusetts, ran aground at Dog Rocks on Cay Sal Bank, loaded with molasses. Captain E.M. Johnson of Key West was in the area, and he and his crew, after refloating the stricken schooner, towed it to the island. Johnson and crew were awarded $600 for salvage.
1884: E.O. Gwynn, a native of the Bahamas, died. He was one of the early cigar makers in Key West. He served as Mayor of Key West in 1864-65, 1866-1867, 1874-75 and 1881-82.
1926: Local golf professional Harry Hampton and U.S. Open champion Willie MacFarlane defeated French champion Arnaud Massey and British champion Archie Compston in a match at the Key West links.
1936: Merlin Roberts of Frances Street was arraigned in circuit court on charges of interfering with members of the state plant board in their work of spraying trees and foliage in his yard.
1937: At the urging of state WPA officials, the concept for a monument dedicated to the veterans killed in the 1935 hurricane was formalizing. Local WPA supervisor B. C. Moreno said a monument would be built of native rock rising to a height of 30 feet with 14-foot bases, all bearing bronze plaques with suitable inscriptions.
1938: During the previous week, a new record high of 869 passengers in 421 vehicles arrived in Key West via the Overseas Highway.
1969: Ranger Jim Markette, in charge of the Fort Jefferson National Monument, spent some of his spare time fishing and made some remarkable catches. His most memorable was the largest goliath grouper ever recorded. Using a rope with an 8-pound fish for bait and a small tractor he was able to land a Jewfish that weighed more than 850 pounds.
1977: Key West singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett released “Margaritaville,” a song partly written on the island. Its theme of a laid-back lifestyle in a tropical climate would define Key West for many and spurred waves of tourists and new residents to seek the same.
1998: A 255-passenger ferry the Curry Princess began running from Key West Bight to the Casa Marina Resort that aims to relieve some of the auto congestion in Old Town.