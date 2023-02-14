1823: Capt. Daniel Patterson of the US Navy arrived at Key West to begin a formal survey of the island and its harbor Patterson was sent by Navy Secretary Smith Thompson to ascertain if the place was suitable for a naval depot or port of commerce.

1841: The schooner January of Kingston, Massachusetts, ran aground at Dog Rocks on Cay Sal Bank, loaded with molasses. Captain E.M. Johnson of Key West was in the area, and he and his crew, after refloating the stricken schooner, towed it to the island. Johnson and crew were awarded $600 for salvage.