1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose about 6 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47.5, thermometer 79, wind northeast 1, clouds 4. Paid William Dennis for hire of Matilda to the first and a cord of wood $14.50. Paid John Conde amount due $8.50. Mr. Anduze came to my office and sat for some time. Bought a cotton umbrella for $1.50 and left my cane at home.
1869: Dr. Samuel Mudd, who had been a prisoner at Fort Jefferson for his part in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln, was pardoned and released.
1907: Sir William Gray Wilson, governor of the Bahamas, arrived as the guest of Henry M. Flagler. The African Bahamians of Key West gave the governor a reception at the Good Samaritan Hall.
1903: J. Pierpont Morgan stopped in Key West after a visit to Havana.
1938: Charles R. Walgreen, owner of the Walgreen drug store chain, was in Key West on the 98-foot yacht Virago.
1948: Eduardo H. Gato Jr., son of the founder of the E.H. Gato Cigar Company, died at 73 at the Key West Municipal Hospital.
1949: President Harry S Truman left for a day trip to Rollins College in Winter Park, where he received a Doctor of Humanitarians degree.