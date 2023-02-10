Today in Keys History

Fishing catwalk on a bridge of the Overseas Highway.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1763: Florida came under British control. The last of the indigenous people of the Florida Keys left for Havana with the Spanish.

1931: Key West was determined to be the third busiest port of entry in the U.S. with 38,391 passengers cleared by immigration authorities in 1930. Only New York and Boston had more arrivals.