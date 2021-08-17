1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes from the Westward at 1 P.M. Spoke the American Ship Glide, 12 days from the Capes of Virginia bound to Liverpool, had encountered a succession of light variable Northerly Winds, since her departure from the Land. During the 1st. Watch the weather indicating the commencement of a blow, got the Vessel snug but at day light, after a heavy shower of rain the black threatening clouds disappeared. Since leaving New York our men have been constantly employed at the Rigging, making matts, exercising at the Great Guns and small arms, repairing their clothes, etc., not a moment has been lost and I am in hopes by the time we reach our Cruising ground my crew will be under pretty good discipline. Lat. 38.18 Long. 57.28. On the Sick List [none recorded] Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 4755 Gallons. Provisions,48 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 3½ gls. Molasses, 3½ gls. Rice, 4 gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 88, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. Took Dan with me and made him bathe. I did not walk far a I do not feel well I suppose from being up later than usual. Went down to Bowne and Curry’s wharf and at 10:20 a.m. the ship Stephen R. Mallory was hoved afloat, she is a beautiful ship and sits beautifully in the water. P.m. remained at home and read. The inside of my mouth and my tongue are red and inflamed. Took Minviv. William Randolph came in and sat till 9. Very calm and hot.
1856: The clipper ship Stephen R. Mallory was launched. The ship was 164 feet and 959 tons — the only clipper ship built in the Deep South. The ship was built by John Bartlum, who used native mahogany known as Madeira. The firm of Bowne and Curry owned the ship.
1933: The wife of deposed Cuban president Gerardo Machado arrived in Key West on the gun-boat yacht Juan Bruno Zayas. She was accompanied by her three daughters, three sons-in-law and four grandchildren.
1964: Dr. Wheelock A. Bison, a Key West native, was presented the Florida A&M Meritorious Achievement Award. Dr. Bison is a prominent Memphis physician and surgeon.
1981: Tropical Storm Dennis stalled over South Florida, dumping 3.88 inches of rain on Key West.
1987: Scenes for the television mini-series on the life of Ernest Hemingway were being filmed at the Hemingway House, Land Ends Marine and on the water off Key West.