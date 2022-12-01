1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose a little after the sun. The Sloop-of-war Natchez went out this morning. I took a dose of salts as I feel the effects of the wine drank, slightly. Brother is so sick that he has not risen and complains much of headache. Captain Wallace still sick. About 6 p.m. the Schooner Thames from New York for St. Marks came in and one of the passengers a Mr. Buel brought me a letter from Father of the 2nd ultimo containing an opinion of Gen. Van Renssclair and of Mr. H.H. Storrs on his title to the claim of Florida lands. Sloop Sara Isabella arrived from the reef. Wind northeast. Weather pleasant.
1845: Benjamin Sawyer was re-elected mayor of Key West and Joseph Y. Porter, John Boyle, Michael Shanahan and Samuel O. Tift were chosen for the city council.
1908: The governor of Cuba, Charles E. Magoon, arrived in Key West on the steamer Miami enroute to Washington, D.C.
1959: Delio Cobo was re-elected mayor of Key West and Gerald Abreu and Kenneth A. Archer were elected to the commission.
1965: The Cuban boatlift from Matanzas Bay ended when the first airliner with 93 refugees landed in Miami. During the boatlift that began in October, a total of 4,598 refugees came through the Port of Key West.
1969: After 123 years of service, the Key West Lighthouse was turned off by Jennie DeBoer. Mrs. DeBoer’s mother was one of the keepers of the Key West Lighthouse.
1987: Delbert Layton, former mayor and founder of the City of Layton on Long Key, died at 81.
1994: An audit of the Monroe County Fine Arts Council revealed misuse of thousands of dollars, including the executive director using funds to pay personal expenses.