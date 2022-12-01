Today in Keys History

The Key West Lighthouse before the addition.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose a little after the sun. The Sloop-of-war Natchez went out this morning. I took a dose of salts as I feel the effects of the wine drank, slightly. Brother is so sick that he has not risen and complains much of headache. Captain Wallace still sick. About 6 p.m. the Schooner Thames from New York for St. Marks came in and one of the passengers a Mr. Buel brought me a letter from Father of the 2nd ultimo containing an opinion of Gen. Van Renssclair and of Mr. H.H. Storrs on his title to the claim of Florida lands. Sloop Sara Isabella arrived from the reef. Wind northeast. Weather pleasant.

1845: Benjamin Sawyer was re-elected mayor of Key West and Joseph Y. Porter, John Boyle, Michael Shanahan and Samuel O. Tift were chosen for the city council.