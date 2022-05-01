1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday May 1. Tampico or, more properly, Pueblo Viejo, is situated on the river Tampico, about 8 miles from its Mouth. It is a place of considerable Trade notwithstanding its insignificance in point of size and appearance (it is with the City of Altamira which is situated on another Branch of the River, the only vent through which the produce of these Provinces are shipped to foreign Countries). The great want of Harbours on this Coast will prove a very great disadvantage to the country, as it will naturally enhance the rate of Freight, in proportion to the difficulties that ships encounter in receiving their cargoes. The entrance of the River Tampico is very narrow, as a dangerous Point extends nearly across its Mouth, the passage is on the left Shore and Vessels drawing 10 1/2 feet water may enter in Safety but not without a Pilot, which can at all times be procured by sending a Boat to the South Point in which a few houses are situated. The Scenery on the Banks of this beautiful River is extremely picturesque, and the Shores and neighboring Woods abound in the greatest profusion of Game of every description, the people are kind and hospitable and extremely fond of Strangers.
1994: The U.S. Bureau of Census reported that while Florida grew by 32% from 1980 to 1990, Key West, Stock Island and Big Coppitt grew by only 2%.