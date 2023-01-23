1896: William Curry, Key West’s most highly esteemed citizen and businessman, died. He was born Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas on Sept. 11, 1821, and came to Key West at the age of 16. He entered the mercantile business in Key West and became Florida’s first millionaire. He was survived by his wife and eight children.

189?: The U.S. Atlantic Fleet arrived off Key West for winter training. The Battleship Maine, which had been in Key West since November got underway to join the fleet.