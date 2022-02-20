1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 76, wind east southeast, clouds 6. Read Household Words. The wreckers came up in the forenoon and I got their statement about the wrecking of the ship Crown. Winer Bethel and I are both employed. The sewing machine had got out of order and I worked more than two hours before I could get it going again. During the morning I felt quite sick and did not go downtown. After breakfast I took four drops of Camphor in two doses, felt better. After eating some rice and milk went to Sister Sarah Patterson’s where Matilda had taken tea and sat till after 9.
1900: The Key West Elks Club was established.
1940: The U.S. Navy announced that a contract had been awarded to construct a new auxiliary seaplane base at Trumbo Point. Work began in early March.
1941: Mayor Willard M. Albury recommended, and the City Commission approved, installation of parking meters on some city streets.
1948: President Harry S Truman arrived from Washington and rested overnight before leaving for Puerto Rico.
1960: The Ted Williams-Key West Tarpon Rodeo was opened by Mayor Delio Cobo and the baseball great.
1966: The Winn-Dixie supermarket in Searstown shopping center had its grand opening.
1967: Judge J.Y. Porter died at 57.
1967: David Wolkowsky began construction of the Pier House Motel.
1967: Fausto’s opened its new grocery store on Fleming Street. For six months, the store had been closed after a disastrous fire.