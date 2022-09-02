Today in Keys History

This house was one of many destroyed by the Hurricane of 1935.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 2nd Light air inclining to calms. We are again in the Horse Latitudes or more properly on the boarders of the North East Trades where light and baffling Winds are always to be expected. Lat. 29.48 N. Long. 43.50 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3776 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. of Provisions, 70 lbs. Pork, 150 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1902: The winners in the city elections were: George L. Bartlum, mayor; J.H. Curry, city clerk; Clarence Saunders, Marshall; Rutledge Curry, tax assessor; Alfred Lowe, tax collector; William H. Williams, treasurer; H.G. Fulford, street commissioner; W.W. Thompson, election commissioner; W.V. Bethel, election commissioner and aldermen John Scheurer, Robert Gabriel, Joshua Curry, S.A. Walker, Benjamin Trevor, H.L. Roberts, T.E. Roberts, J.G. Piodella and Lewis Otto.