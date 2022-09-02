1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, September 2nd Light air inclining to calms. We are again in the Horse Latitudes or more properly on the boarders of the North East Trades where light and baffling Winds are always to be expected. Lat. 29.48 N. Long. 43.50 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3776 1/4 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Pork. Exp. of Provisions, 70 lbs. Pork, 150 lbs. Bread, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1902: The winners in the city elections were: George L. Bartlum, mayor; J.H. Curry, city clerk; Clarence Saunders, Marshall; Rutledge Curry, tax assessor; Alfred Lowe, tax collector; William H. Williams, treasurer; H.G. Fulford, street commissioner; W.W. Thompson, election commissioner; W.V. Bethel, election commissioner and aldermen John Scheurer, Robert Gabriel, Joshua Curry, S.A. Walker, Benjamin Trevor, H.L. Roberts, T.E. Roberts, J.G. Piodella and Lewis Otto.
1930: The Key West Citizen printed its first edition from the new building on Greene Street at the corner of Ann Street.
1935: The most intense hurricane to hit the United States passed over Long Key and Lower Matecumbe Key. The Category 5 storm had a barometer reading of 26.35 and winds estimated at around 200 mph, with tides 18 to 20 feet above normal. The storm killed nearly 400 people and ended the bankrupt Overseas Railroad.
1958: Hurricane Ella caused gale force winds across the Keys, with winds as high as 55 mph damaging trailers on Stock Island.
1979: Hurricane David passed east of Key West with little local effect. For the first time on Sept. 1, Gov. Bob Graham recommended all residents of the Florida Keys evacuate because of the potential effects of a hurricane.
1995: Eliza Melicent “Skippie Doodle” Gardner died at 100 in the home she was born. She taught school in Key West for 32 years before retiring in 1950.