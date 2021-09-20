1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having filled all our Water Casks, refreshed the men, and collected the little information to be obtained, we at 2 p.m. weighed, discharged our Pilot and Stood to the South with a fine breeze. At 6 p.m. between Canaria and Teneriffe I threw into the Sea a Bottle with a paper enclosed denoting the Situation of the Vessel for the purpose of ascertaining the Current. Latter part pleasant, no land to be seen at Meridian. Lat. 26.41 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on board 5500 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the duck ponds. Shot one teal in the Lighthouse Pond on my return. Four ducks flew up out of a small hole of water after I had passed and though I fired did not get one. Returned home and bathed. During the night, it blew fresh from the southeast for several hours with a rain. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 85, wind southeast 1, clouds 6. Wrote to O.R. Potter and Company, Editor of Rainbow and Mother and put them in the Post Office. Bought at the auction nine pieces different kinds of cotton for $45.25. Put down a piece of oilcloth bought of Alexander Patterson in the dining room. The sewing machine too much for us cannot get it to work. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1901: St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street was destroyed by fire. The old church had survived the Great Fire of 1886. A large part of the church valuables were saved. The fire main system was undergoing repairs and the lack of water hampered the firemen.
1931: Capt. Eddie Sanders, of the shark fishing boat Holland, brought in 36 sharks for the Ocean Leather Company. The catch, made with a 300-foot net, was mostly nurse sharks. The day before, Capt. Sanders had brought in 26 sharks. The sharks’ skin was used for leather, the livers were for codfish oil and the fins sold for shark fin soup.
1955: Charley Toppino and Sons bought a 30-acre tract of land that would become Riviera Drive, from Sunrise Shores to 11th Street and from Flagler to the new canal. The sales price was reported as $150,000.
1955: Mel Levitt called a meeting of the motel owners near South Street to try to prevent a price war. One owner had been advertising rooms for $2 per person double occupancy.
1968: John N. Thompson, president of Thompson Enterprises, announced the sale of the company’s shrimp fleet and property and buildings on Caroline Street to Sea Farms Inc.