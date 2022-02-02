1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, wind north northwest 3, clouds 1. Oriana leaves today and have got old Catalina to come home and cook until we can get a servant. Paid Robert P. Campbell $27.75 for Oriana’s wages for the months of November, December and January deducting $2.25 for amount paid for washing the last two weeks. Bought one dozen white socks of Henry Mulrennan for $2.50 and a common mug for Babe for $.12 ½. At 4 p.m. attended the funeral of Mrs. Seely who died at 5 a.m. yesterday at Ossin B. Hart’s, Esquire. Walked part of the way to the grave.
1931: Pauline Hemingway, wife of author ErnestHemingway, caught a sailfish that measured 7 feet, 1 inch to set a record for the season.
1953: Famed orchestra leader Guy Lombardo and his family checked into the Casa Marina Hotel for an extended vacation.
1960: The U.S. Department of Agriculture had inspectors searching for wild cotton in the Keys. All plants were destroyed to prevent the spread of pink bollworm.
1967: Wisteria Island (also known as Christmas Tree Island) was sold for $155,000. The seller was Wisteria Island, Inc. The buyer was F.E.B. Corporation of 1526 Washington St., the address of Ben Bernstein, a major land developer of Stock Island.
1970: Guy Lombardo and his orchestra were the featured entertainment at the dedication of the new Indies Inn Convention Hall on Duck Key.
1972:John M. Spottswood sold Munson Island to Country Johnston of Valdosta, Georgia for $150,000.
1982: An Air Florida passenger plane from Miami to Key West was hijacked and taken to Cuba.