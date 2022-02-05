Florida Keys motorists may see an influx of motorcyclists on U.S. 1 this weekend as bikers are expected to cruise to Big Pine Key and then Key West on Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office anticipates perhaps 100 or more motorcyclists will be participating in the event.

Motorists may begin seeing large groups of motorcycles southbound on U.S. 1 beginning Friday afternoon.

The motorcyclists are expected to congregate on Big Pine Key on Saturday with some perhaps traveling onward to Key West.

They are expected to begin leaving the Keys Saturday night into Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department are aware of the event and are reminding motorists to be safe and look twice for motorcycles.

Motorists should plan ahead and be prepared for slower travel times.