Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Florida Keys motorists may see an influx of motorcyclists on U.S. 1 this weekend as bikers are expected to cruise to Big Pine Key and then Key West on Saturday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office anticipates perhaps 100 or more motorcyclists will be participating in the event.
Motorists may begin seeing large groups of motorcycles southbound on U.S. 1 beginning Friday afternoon.
The motorcyclists are expected to congregate on Big Pine Key on Saturday with some perhaps traveling onward to Key West.
They are expected to begin leaving the Keys Saturday night into Sunday.
The Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department are aware of the event and are reminding motorists to be safe and look twice for motorcycles.
Motorists should plan ahead and be prepared for slower travel times.