It’s time again for one of the more spectacular natural events in the Keys — turtle nesting season.
The City of Key West reminds residents and visitors to keep the lights out near the beaches so turtles can lay their eggs and the hatchlings can find their way safely to the water.
Hatchlings naturally head toward light, so anyone living near the beach is asked to turn off outdoor lighting and close your shades or curtains, if possible. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests. Porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
Key West’s beaches are closed to the public each night at 11, and this time of year it’s vital that people heed the law. Turtle nesting season runs from April 15 through Oct. 31.