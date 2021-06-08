The Marathon Turtle Hospital was excited to welcome back Monroe County school students after a long year of social distancing and essentially no outreach community events.
Marine conservation education will help protect our oceans for future generations. Meeting sea turtle patients up close at the Turtle Hospital helps to satisfy kids natural curiosity and teaches them to be respectful of marine life and our oceans, according to the Turtle Hospital.
In addition to on-site educational programs for local students, the Turtle Hospital invites classrooms from around the World on virtual field trips to learn about sea turtle conservation, according to the Turtle Hospital.