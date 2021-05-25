No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For more information, visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
June 4-6: 28th annual Original Big Pine and Lower Keys Dolphin Tournament. The Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event where anglers contend for more than $35,000 in cash prizes and awards. A special cash prize of $20,000 is awarded for the largest dolphin weighing more than 50 pounds. Additional prizes for winners in open, ladies and youth divisions. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com.
June 4-6: Seventh annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament in Key Largo. This tournament is headquartered at Skippers Dockside Restaurant behind Key Largo’s Holiday Inn. Cash prizes of more than $60,000 include a first-place prize of $20,000, as well as prizes for the top six teams and top lady and junior anglers. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit http://www.skipperstournaments.com.
June 7-11: 47th Annual Don Hawley Tarpon Fly Tournament in Islamorada.Up to 25 of the world’s top fly-rod anglers endure a five-day test of patience and finesse, fishing Keys waters using fly tackle and 12-pound tippet. Named for the late fly fisherman and conservationist Don Hawley, the tournament benefits the Guides Trust Foundation, assisting professional fishing guides and supporting backcountry fishery conservation programs. For information, visit https://guidestrustfoundation.org/don-hawley-invitational-tarpon-tournament.
June 11-12: Eighth annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Hosted by the Florida Keys Elks Lodge, this event welcomes female angler teams to compete for the highest aggregate weight of three dolphin fish. Cash and prizes are awarded to first- through third-place finishers, and for the largest dolphin caught. For information, email ditournaments@aol.com or visit http://www.floridakeyselks1872.com.
June 11-12: Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels Tournament in Islamorada. Intended for novice anglers, this weekend is about learning and a non-intimidating, fun competition with the Ladies Let’s Go Fishing university organizers. Species include legal inshore and offshore fish. Charter a professional boat or fish on your own boat. This is a casual tournament with prizes for heaviest offshore fish, longest inshore fish and drawings for prizes of those who caught fish, plus bonus drawings. Dates and schedule subject to change. For information, email info@ladiesletsgofishing.com or visit http://www.ladiesletsgofishing.com/fishing-seminars/florida-keys.
June 15-17: Ladies Tarpon Fly Tournament in Islamorada. Connecting women worldwide through competition and conservation, this all-release invitational tournament represents a rich history of premier lady fly anglers who love the sport of saltwater fishing in the shallow waters of Islamorada and Florida Bay. For information, visit https://ladiestarponfly.org.
June 18-20: VFW Fishing Tournament in Key West. A family fun tournament, this event awards up to $3,000 for the heaviest dolphin. All proceeds benefit disabled and needy veterans in Monroe County. A new First Responder category has been added for police, firefighters and paramedics/EMTs, to go along with other angler categories. For information, visit http://www.vfwpost3911.org/tournament.
June 21-25: 58th Annual Gold Cup Tarpon Tournament in Islamorada. This annual challenge appeals to “tarpon addicts,” and both experienced and novice anglers apply to compete in what is referred to locally as the “Wimbledon of tarpon fishing.” Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant and Marina, the all-release event is limited to 25 anglers by invitation only. Partial proceeds benefit the Guides Trust Foundation of the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://goldcuptt.com.
June 23-24: IFC Captains Cup Dolphin Tournament in Islamorada. Teams of up to four anglers compete for top prizes, and the total combined weight of three fish determines the winning team. If up to 25 boats register, first-prize cash winnings can reach $25,000. For information, visit http://www.theislamoradafishingclub.com.