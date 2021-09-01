Sorry, an error occurred.
There will be several opportunities for people to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations, with no appointments needed.
Pfizer vaccinations will be given out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, 106000 Overseas Highway.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be given out from Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key.