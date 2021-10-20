The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events

No appointments, walk-up only. Those age 12-17 desiring the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McDonald’s, 3704 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, J&J vaccinations will be available.

• On Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St., Key West. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccinations will be available.

• On Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McDonald’s, 5595 Overseas Highway, Marathon. J&J vaccinations will be available.

• On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hawks Cay Resort, 61 Hawks Cay Blvd, Duck Key. Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available.

For information, visit http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.