The Monroe County government will host three virtual public meetings regarding Example Adaptation Action Area Maps and Example Comprehensive Plan Policies, Tuesday through Thursday, June 22-24.
This work is part of a sea level resilience planning grant received by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which included an update to the county’s vulnerability assessment and the development of Monroe County’s Comprehensive Plan goals, objectives and policies.
The meeting registration links can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov under the County Meetings Calendar.