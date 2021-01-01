A story in Thursday’s edition of The Key West Citizen should have stated State House Rep. Jim Mooney is assigned to subcommittees and expects he will most like serving on the state environment, agriculture and flooding subcommittee, and he said his requests for appointment to the various subcommittees were honored. The others he is a member of are: leadership for infrastructure and tourism appropriations; early learning and elementary education; postsecondary and lifelong learning; state affairs; and finance and facilities.