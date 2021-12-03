Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez has taken a voluntary 30-day leave of absence without pay, he said Friday night.
Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez Tuesday night on a domestic violence charge. His wife and two daughters have also accused him of abuse and abusing his prescription pain medication.
The arrest has had people questioning his ability to serve and some have called for his resignation.
"I have asked for a 30 day leave," Martinez wrote in a text to a Key West Citizen reporter. "Please don’t believe everything you hear or read. I am not a monster. I did not hit my wife. There are other factors in play and I’m going to let them play out."
Monroe County government Attorney Bob Shillinger confirmed Martinez was taking a leave of absence.
On Tuesday night, Hialeah police officers arrested Martinez on a domestic violence battery charge, after he reportedly was involved in a fight with his wife and threw a prescription pill bottle in her face. Martinez’s daughter also told police that he is emotionally and physically abusive to her and her sister.
The police report stated Martinez admitted “he struggles with his prescription drug use.” One of the daughters also told police that she had to perform CPR on Martinez on several occasions after he has overdosed.
Martinez, who was elected to office in November 2020, has had several surgeries in recent years and has been prescribed prescription pain medication.
Police were called to a home in Hialeah on Tuesday morning on a domestic violence call involving the freshman commissioner. Martinez and his wife had been at a bar the night before, and he was “drinking and became argumentative,” the Hialeah Police Department report stated. His wife told him to take an Uber home, and then she drove herself home.
Martinez reportedly argued with and insulted his wife before falling asleep, but woke up Tuesday morning “in a rage about the incident from the bar and started throwing things all over the room,” the police report stated.
The two yelled at each other, and the wife said she was “struck by boxes and a drawer” and “felt a strike to the left side of her face,” as “the subject threw an empty pill bottle in her face in his rage,” the report stated.
Police officers observed bruises on her legs and right arm as well, the report stated.
“The victim said the subject suffers from many physical ailments and PTSD,” the report stated. “She said when he runs out of his medication, he turns extremely violent and batters her. The victim claims she has dealt with the domestic violence for years but failed to report the incidents, hoping he would quit his prescription drug abuse.”
Both of the couple’s daughters were home at the time of the fight and corroborated their mother’s accusation of Martinez throwing a pill bottle in her face, the report stated.
One of the daughters also said she had seen her father “hurt her mother before and even push her grandmother to the ground in one of his drug-induced episodes,” the report stated. Martinez “had been physically and emotionally abusive to her and her sisters in the past.”